Community sports centre undergoing £400k expansion

Chairman of trustees James White and assistant manager Candace Riley outside the the @ Worle site where work has begun on the extention to house the expanded gym. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Worle exercise hub plans to double in size in a £400,000 expansion.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

@Worle, in New Bristol Road, is planning to construct a second gym and to extend its café area.

Management at the exercise hub expect to have the new facilities open for business by early August.

There will be temporary changes in place while the works go ahead, including a different entrance, the closing off of parking bays and the removal of a fence panel.

Assistant manager Candace Riley said: “We hope there shouldn’t be any disruption to the services we offer in the coming months.

“But there will be a point where we need to close the café and gym to connect the extension to the building and refit with new equipment.

“This is scheduled to take no longer than two weeks, but we will know closer to the time.

“The timing of this is purely weather-dependant.”

An open evening – where the centre manager and trustees will answer questions about the works – will take place in due course, according to management.