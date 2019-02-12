Advanced search

Broadband cables to be installed in Worle

PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 March 2019

Fibre broadband cables will be installed in Worle next month, affecting more than 4,000 homes.

Virgin Media will carry out works as part of the fibre to the premises scheme, which offers broadband speeds of up to 1Gbps.

Works will begin in March on homes in Ebdon Road, Queensway, Magdalen Way and Wansbrough Road among others, and they are expected to last approximately six months.

It is hoped the project will bring much faster broadband and TV connectivity to the area.

Traffic disruptions and roadworks are expected.

Virgin Media will host community events so people can find out more about the scheme.

The company intends to service another 10,000 homes around Worle and Weston by 2020, targeting areas with poor internet connection such as West Wick.

Homes in the following roads will be affected:

- Queensway.

- Wansbrough Road.

- Magdalen Way.

- St Mark’s Road.

- Vicarage Close.

- St Michaels Avenue.

- Greenhill Close.

- Parsons Green.

- The Keep.

- Ladye Wake.

- Chantry Drive.

- Beckett Road.

- Wynter Close.

- Cabot Way.

- The Larches.

- The Lawns.

- Christian Close.

- Stodelegh Close.

- Bilbie Road.

- Llwellyn Way.

- Purdue Close.

- Canterbury Close.

- Austen Drive.

- Spencer Drive.

- Portishead Road.

- Marindin Drive.

- Lislie Road.

- Elton Road.

- Roebuck Close.

- Harvey Close.

- Finmere Gardens.

- Tudor Road.

- Hanover Close.

- Hapsburg Close.

