News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Firefighters called to Worle train incident

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 10:57 AM December 21, 2021
Firefighters extinguished the fire.

Firefighters arrived at Worle train station to deal with a fire on a train. - Credit: Archant

Commuters faced problems this morning after several trains were cancelled from Worle station after firefighters dealt with reports of smoke billowing from a carriage.

Avon Fire and Rescue have confirmed a team from Weston arrived at 7.33am to investigate reports - but found it was a false alarm.

A spokesperson told the Mercury: "On arrival, crews found smoke issuing from one of the carriages, the train was stopped and the line isolated.

"Firefighters inspected the carriages and engine panels with thermal imaging cameras.

"After investigation, crews found that this was a false alarm, steam and smoke issuing had been caused by the fire suppression system.

"Following a risk assessment, the train has since departed to Yatton Railway Station following an inspection by Network Rail."

Network Rail and police were also in attendance.

Most Read

  1. 1 Holiday park submits 'modernisation' plans
  2. 2 Police investigate spiking at Weston nightclub
  3. 3 'I watched every Christmas film on Netflix: Here's my top 5'
  1. 4 School spreads festive joy with release of Christmas single
  2. 5 Weston mortgage broker gives 17,000 days of clean water in kindness drive
  3. 6 How to keep your motorhome or caravan in good condition throughout the winter
  4. 7 Crime prevention advice issued after burglaries in North Somerset
  5. 8 Fair play - Weston is a Fairtrade town!
  6. 9 REVEALED: How a secret military base lost explosives near Weston in 2002
  7. 10 Work begins on pier-to-pier cycle path in North Somerset

All trains were either cancelled or delayed for more than an hour until 10am but are now running on time once again.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service
Weston-super-Mare News
Worle News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Backwell urges North Somerset to adopt civil parking enforcement.

North Somerset Council

Double yellow lines to be removed in areas of Weston

Carrington Walker

person
The Lamb Inn pub has undergone extensive refurbishments.

Media

PICTURES: Medieval pub's stunning transformation

Carrington Walker

person
Carol Hughes.

Family pay tribute to 'beloved mum'

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of the Royal Pier Hotel concept.

North Somerset Council

Council receives Royal Pier Hotel planning application

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon