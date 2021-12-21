Firefighters called to Worle train incident
- Credit: Archant
Commuters faced problems this morning after several trains were cancelled from Worle station after firefighters dealt with reports of smoke billowing from a carriage.
Avon Fire and Rescue have confirmed a team from Weston arrived at 7.33am to investigate reports - but found it was a false alarm.
A spokesperson told the Mercury: "On arrival, crews found smoke issuing from one of the carriages, the train was stopped and the line isolated.
"Firefighters inspected the carriages and engine panels with thermal imaging cameras.
"After investigation, crews found that this was a false alarm, steam and smoke issuing had been caused by the fire suppression system.
"Following a risk assessment, the train has since departed to Yatton Railway Station following an inspection by Network Rail."
Network Rail and police were also in attendance.
Most Read
- 1 Holiday park submits 'modernisation' plans
- 2 Police investigate spiking at Weston nightclub
- 3 'I watched every Christmas film on Netflix: Here's my top 5'
- 4 School spreads festive joy with release of Christmas single
- 5 Weston mortgage broker gives 17,000 days of clean water in kindness drive
- 6 How to keep your motorhome or caravan in good condition throughout the winter
- 7 Crime prevention advice issued after burglaries in North Somerset
- 8 Fair play - Weston is a Fairtrade town!
- 9 REVEALED: How a secret military base lost explosives near Weston in 2002
- 10 Work begins on pier-to-pier cycle path in North Somerset
All trains were either cancelled or delayed for more than an hour until 10am but are now running on time once again.