Firefighters called to Worle train incident

Firefighters arrived at Worle train station to deal with a fire on a train. - Credit: Archant

Commuters faced problems this morning after several trains were cancelled from Worle station after firefighters dealt with reports of smoke billowing from a carriage.

Avon Fire and Rescue have confirmed a team from Weston arrived at 7.33am to investigate reports - but found it was a false alarm.

A spokesperson told the Mercury: "On arrival, crews found smoke issuing from one of the carriages, the train was stopped and the line isolated.

"Firefighters inspected the carriages and engine panels with thermal imaging cameras.

"After investigation, crews found that this was a false alarm, steam and smoke issuing had been caused by the fire suppression system.

"Following a risk assessment, the train has since departed to Yatton Railway Station following an inspection by Network Rail."

Network Rail and police were also in attendance.

All trains were either cancelled or delayed for more than an hour until 10am but are now running on time once again.