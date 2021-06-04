Worle woman celebrates 105th birthday

Published: 3:04 PM June 4, 2021

A Worle woman has reached a landmark age.

Irene Newey celebrated her 105th birthday last week.

On May 28, she received a card from the Queen for the second time in her life.

Irene Newey celebrated her 105th birthday. - Credit: Ralph Newey

Family and many friends, old and new, have been sending greetings, even though they cannot currently meet up.

Irene thanks everyone for remembering her, especially those at Milton Methodist Church.

Having lived in Birmingham for nearly 90 years, Irene then moved to Worle to be nearer her family.

She is now a resident at Summer Lane Care Home where she is popular with the staff who provide for all her needs.

On her birthday, her son and daughter-in-law were with her for an enjoyable afternoon party arranged by the staff of the care home.

Irene still likes reciting poetry over a glass of Baileys.