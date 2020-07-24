Youngster gets post from prince and Prime Minister

Zack Pepper received thank you letters from the Queen and Boris Johnson. Picture: Rebecca Pepper Archant

A Worle youngster has received letters of thanks from Prince Charles and the Prime Minister after he sent them well wishes.

During lockdown, Zack Pepper of St Mark’s Primary School decided to do a mini project.

Taking inspiration from his head teacher, Helen Bath, he watched a video clip of Mrs Bath sending cards of thanks and encouragement to various places.

Zack got busy cutting, sticking and writing his cards and posted them all off.

His mum Rebecca said: “After a few weeks he got some wonderful replies and cards back. Most surprisingly he received a card from Boris Johnson, a letter on behalf of Prince Charles with a photograph and then a letter from the Queen’s lady in waiting.

“Zack was thrilled to receive these, but also to know he brought joy to many people in a time when things were not good in world.

“He’s still waiting for Prince George to reply, but I have told him he may be a bit busy with home school.”