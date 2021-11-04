Harvest week at primary school

Youngsters in Worle enjoyed a special harvest week at school.

Year two children led a whole school harvest festival assembly at St Martin's Primary School this week. The children wrote their own speech, explaining what harvest is and how it is celebrated.

A school spokesman said: "The children all spoke fantastically. St Martin's received a fantastic generous amount of grocery and toiletry donations which were all donated to the Weston Foodbank charity.

"Representatives of the Weston Foodbank also visited the year two children recently. The children listened carefully to Alvin who explained how the Foodbank supports local families.

"The children then helped the Foodbank sort donated items ready for people in need to collect. The reception classes welcomed their parents into school to watch their special harvest assembly.

"The reception children had rehearsed their harvest songs over the last couple of weeks and all sang beautifully."

