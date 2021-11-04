News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Harvest week at primary school

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 8:00 AM November 4, 2021
Harvest week was held at the school.

Harvest week was held at the school. - Credit: St Martin's Primary School

Youngsters in Worle enjoyed a special harvest week at school.

Year two children led a whole school harvest festival assembly at St Martin's Primary School this week. The children wrote their own speech, explaining what harvest is and how it is celebrated.

A school spokesman said: "The children all spoke fantastically. St Martin's received a fantastic generous amount of grocery and toiletry donations which were all donated to the Weston Foodbank charity. 

"Representatives of the Weston Foodbank also visited the year two children recently. The children listened carefully to Alvin who explained how the Foodbank supports local families.  

"The children then helped the Foodbank sort donated items ready for people in need to collect. The reception classes welcomed their parents into school to watch their special harvest assembly.

"The reception children had rehearsed their harvest songs over the last couple of weeks and all sang beautifully."
 

Worle News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An artist's impression of the drive-thru.

Canadian coffee and doughnut specialist has diner plans approved

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Weston pub could close due to construction works

North Somerset Council

Businesses trading slump due to construction works

Carrington Walker

person
Weston gymnast creates history for team GB

Media

Weston gymnast, 15, makes GB history

Carrington Walker

person
The consultation will run until December.

Consultation planned for historic features in Weston town centre

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon