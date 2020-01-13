Advanced search

Worlebury golfer to captain PGA team

PUBLISHED: 18:40 13 January 2020

Roy Baker has been appointed Gloucester and Somerset PGA’s captain. Picture: Worlebury Golf Club

Roy Baker has been appointed Gloucester and Somerset PGA's captain. Picture: Worlebury Golf Club

A professional golfer from Worlebury has been named captain of the region's Professional Golf Association (PGA) team.

Roy Baker has been appointed captain of the Gloucester and Somerset PGA for 2020.

Roy is Worlebury Golf Club's head professional and, for the past 10 years, has worked throughout the county, providing a range of services in coaching, repairs, custom fittings and retail.

Before he joined Worlebury, he worked at the Isle of Wedmore Golf Club and Brean Golf Club.

Roy said: "We are always wanting to encourage our top amateur golfers to play in our events and give them a great opportunity to play with PGA professionals who have been there and done it at huge events like the British Open.

"The association is a group of PGA professionals and top amateur golfers based in the two counties. We compete regularly once a week during the weekday and in the winter months."

