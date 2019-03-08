Advanced search

Fellowship for former naval architect

PUBLISHED: 19:00 07 November 2019

Eric Griffiths received a Fellowship to the Royal Institution of Naval Architects. Picture: Eric Griffiths

Eric Griffiths received a Fellowship to the Royal Institution of Naval Architects. Picture: Eric Griffiths

A Worlebury man has been recognised for his service to the defence maritime industry.

The Royal Institution of Naval Architects has elected Eric Griffiths, aged 66, to a fellowship of the prestigious international professional engineering institution.

Eric served for more than 50 years as a naval architect in Royal Navy ship design, maritime and safety engineer.

Eric began his career in Plymouth in 1969, before moving around the UK with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) until settling in Weston in 1997.

During his career he worked on a number of ship design concepts, in combat system integration and safety engineering on ships and submarines, and was at the forefront of ship-air interface and safety for the Royal Navy.

Retiring from the MoD in 2008 as the senior Naval Architect, Eric set up Safety Engineering Consulting, providing expert consultancy services to the defence industry.

