PICTURES: Is this the most beautiful garden in and around Weston?

PUBLISHED: 13:11 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:11 04 July 2019

Visitors enjoying Steve Taylor and Celia Cavaciuti's Garden Open Day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Visitors enjoyed a tranquil natural garden which was opened to the public on Sunday.

Steve Taylor and Celia Cavaciuti welcomed guests into their garden at 3 The Ridgeway in Worlebury.

The open day gave visitors an introduction to natural therapies including Indian head massage and other reflexology treatments.

The garden has been featured in numerous horticultural magazines over the years due to its impressive features, such as Buddha statues carved from stone, eight ponds and an abundance of flowers.

Musicians performed 1940s music and cream teas and light refreshments were served as people enjoyed panoramic views of the Mendips, while life coach and colour therapist Jill Cowles was on hand to offer advice.

Another open gardens event will take place on Sunday from 10am-5.30pm.

Entry for visitors will cost £2.50 on the door.

