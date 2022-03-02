Worlebury 'plants a tree for the Jubilee'

Weston mayor Cllr James Clayton addressed the crowd at the tree planting ceremony on Worlebury Hill Road. - Credit: Worlebury Residents' Association

A tree was planted in Weston last week to mark the beginning of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

On Saturday (February 26), Worlebury Residents Association organised the ceremony on Worlebury Hill Road, near the entrance to Weston Woods, to 'plant a tree for the Jubilee'.

Weston's mayor, Cllr James Clayton, planted the Japanese Flowering Cherry tree - donated by Martin Williams of Weston Support Services - and toasted 70 years of the Queen on the throne.

The new tree sits directly opposite another Japanese Cherry which was planted in 2012 for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, donated by the Sutton family after the two previous trees died.

Cllr Clayton said: "Thank you to the Worlebury Residents Association for inviting me along to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee with them.

"My thanks also goes out to the kind donation of Martin Williams - I had the great pleasure of planting this tree as part of the Green Canopy Campaign to mark her 70 years on the throne."