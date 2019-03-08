Advanced search

PICTURES: South African dance workshops at primary school

PUBLISHED: 08:56 05 April 2019

The Za Foundation visiting Worlebury Primary School with a dance group from Zakhele for workshops on storytelling, singing and dancing. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Za Foundation visiting Worlebury Primary School with a dance group from Zakhele for workshops on storytelling, singing and dancing. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Youngsters learned more about South African traditions through storytelling, singing and dancing.

The Za Foundation visiting Worlebury Primary School with a dance group from Zakhele for workshops on storytelling, singing and dancing. Picture: MARK ATHERTONThe Za Foundation visiting Worlebury Primary School with a dance group from Zakhele for workshops on storytelling, singing and dancing. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Za Foundation held workshops at Worlebury Primary School, in Woodspring Avenue, on March 25.

Youth group Zakhele visited the school and used music and drama to deliver important educational information relating to HIV and other social issues.

The Za Foundation visiting Worlebury Primary School with a dance group from Zakhele for workshops on storytelling, singing and dancing. Picture: MARK ATHERTONThe Za Foundation visiting Worlebury Primary School with a dance group from Zakhele for workshops on storytelling, singing and dancing. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Za Foundation is based in the Nkomazi region of South Africa and works to relieve poverty, improve education and address healthcare needs.

Its UK base is in Portishead and dance troops tour North Somerset every two years to promote a greater understanding of the dangers of HIV.

The Za Foundation visiting Worlebury Primary School with a dance group from Zakhele for workshops on storytelling, singing and dancing. Picture: MARK ATHERTONThe Za Foundation visiting Worlebury Primary School with a dance group from Zakhele for workshops on storytelling, singing and dancing. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Money raised goes back to Nkomazi and is used in schools and post-natal clinics where information is conveyed to young mothers through drama.

The Za Foundation visiting Worlebury Primary School with a dance group from Zakhele for workshops on storytelling, singing and dancing. Picture: MARK ATHERTONThe Za Foundation visiting Worlebury Primary School with a dance group from Zakhele for workshops on storytelling, singing and dancing. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Za Foundation visiting Worlebury Primary School with a dance group from Zakhele for workshops on storytelling, singing and dancing. Picture: MARK ATHERTONThe Za Foundation visiting Worlebury Primary School with a dance group from Zakhele for workshops on storytelling, singing and dancing. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Za Foundation visiting Worlebury Primary School with a dance group from Zakhele for workshops on storytelling, singing and dancing. Picture: MARK ATHERTONThe Za Foundation visiting Worlebury Primary School with a dance group from Zakhele for workshops on storytelling, singing and dancing. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Za Foundation visiting Worlebury Primary School with a dance group from Zakhele for workshops on storytelling, singing and dancing. Picture: MARK ATHERTONThe Za Foundation visiting Worlebury Primary School with a dance group from Zakhele for workshops on storytelling, singing and dancing. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

