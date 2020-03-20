Advanced search

Charity dog walk raises cash for animal rescue centre

PUBLISHED: 15:45 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 20 March 2020

Worlebury Primary School charity dog walk along Weston and Uphill beach. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Youngsters braved the adverse weather conditions to walk their pets across Weston beach for charity.

Worlebury Primary School raised more than £90 for the Bristol Animal Rescue Centre on Saturday.

Pupils explored the circulatory system of humans and animals in their science work before looking in depth at the work of the rescue centre in providing care for animals across the area.

This inspired the children to hold a charity dog walk to raise money for the rescue centre.

Teacher Truon Ellis said: “Year six had researched about the animal rescue centre as part of their circle of life topic around the circulatory system, exercise and healthy living.

“The fundraising total was not too bad considering the horrendous weather.

“I will be getting some of the children to take the cheque up to the animal rescue centre – Covid-19 permitting, they can do so.”

