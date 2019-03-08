Reflexology treatments to be offered at open gardens day

Steve Taylor (centre) with musicians Keith Harvey and Rob Holloway. Archant

A stunning garden will be open to the public over the next two weekends.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Steve Taylor and Celia Cavaciuti will welcome guests into their garden at 3 The Ridgeway in Worlebury.

The open day gives guests an introduction to natural therapies including an Indian head massage and other reflexology treatments.

The picturesque grounds are full of impressive features, such as a number of Buddha statues carved from stone, a tree house, eight ponds and an abundance of flowers and shrubs.

Musicians will perform 1940s music and cream teas and light refreshments will be served.

Steve and Celia have been opening up their beautiful garden for more than 20 years to enable people to enjoy panoramic views across the Mendips and relax in a tranquil setting.

The open gardens events will take place on Sunday and July 7 from 10am-5.30pm.

Entry for visitors will cost £2.50 on the door.