Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Reflexology treatments to be offered at open gardens day

PUBLISHED: 09:00 28 June 2019

Steve Taylor (centre) with musicians Keith Harvey and Rob Holloway.

Steve Taylor (centre) with musicians Keith Harvey and Rob Holloway.

Archant

A stunning garden will be open to the public over the next two weekends.

Steve Taylor and Celia Cavaciuti will welcome guests into their garden at 3 The Ridgeway in Worlebury.

The open day gives guests an introduction to natural therapies including an Indian head massage and other reflexology treatments.

The picturesque grounds are full of impressive features, such as a number of Buddha statues carved from stone, a tree house, eight ponds and an abundance of flowers and shrubs.

Musicians will perform 1940s music and cream teas and light refreshments will be served.

Steve and Celia have been opening up their beautiful garden for more than 20 years to enable people to enjoy panoramic views across the Mendips and relax in a tranquil setting.

The open gardens events will take place on Sunday and July 7 from 10am-5.30pm.

Entry for visitors will cost £2.50 on the door.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Driver let off ignoring red light and injuring girl, 12

Ivanuska Milacik Sterbakova and her daughter Martina, who was hit by a car in September last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PICTURES: Priory Community School leavers enjoy prom evening

Priory Community School prom. Picture: Jeremy Long

Woman shares her incredible weight loss journey

Suzy Summerhayes before and after

Most Read

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Driver let off ignoring red light and injuring girl, 12

Ivanuska Milacik Sterbakova and her daughter Martina, who was hit by a car in September last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PICTURES: Priory Community School leavers enjoy prom evening

Priory Community School prom. Picture: Jeremy Long

Woman shares her incredible weight loss journey

Suzy Summerhayes before and after

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Cheddar Tennis Club to hold open day on July 7

Cheddar Tennis Club are having an Open Day on Sunday 7th July

The Whirligig: A new outdoor arts festival comes to Weston

Dip for Whirligig outdoor festival Weston

Charity event: It’s not flying ... it’s falling with style

Skydive 1

Weston Pride: Plenty to be proud of at this year’s festival

Weston Pride's parade last year.

Science fun for the whole family at Weston’s Playhouse

Expect some bangs and explosions from Ministry of Science.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists