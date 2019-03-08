Worlebury youngster becomes a world champion

Emilio Santoro was crowned world champion. Picture: Paul Phillips Archant

A young Elvis Presley tribute artist has become a world champion.

Emilio Santoro, of Worlebury, has returned from Memphis, in America, where he had been performing and competing at the Images Of The King World Championships in the non-pro division.

Despite stiff competition from performers from all over the world, Emilio was crowned world champion and Europe's youngest ever winner.

Emilio, aged 16, also sang an off-the-cuff number in RCA Studio B in Nashville where Presley recorded more than 200 songs.

Emilio, who attended Worle Community School, celebrated with a homecoming show where he performed some of the king's iconic tunes with a full band at Weston Football Club.

He has also performed at NovaFest and was featured on BBC Points West last year singing Blue Christmas.