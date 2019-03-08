Advanced search

Worlebury youngster becomes a world champion

PUBLISHED: 11:00 12 October 2019

Emilio Santoro was crowned world champion. Picture: Paul Phillips

Emilio Santoro was crowned world champion. Picture: Paul Phillips

Archant

A young Elvis Presley tribute artist has become a world champion.

Emilio Santoro, of Worlebury, has returned from Memphis, in America, where he had been performing and competing at the Images Of The King World Championships in the non-pro division.

Emilio Santoro, of Worlebury, has returned from Memphis, in America, where he had been performing and competing at the Images Of The King World Championships in the non-pro division.

Despite stiff competition from performers from all over the world, Emilio was crowned world champion and Europe's youngest ever winner.

Emilio, aged 16, also sang an off-the-cuff number in RCA Studio B in Nashville where Presley recorded more than 200 songs.

Emilio, who attended Worle Community School, celebrated with a homecoming show where he performed some of the king's iconic tunes with a full band at Weston Football Club.

He has also performed at NovaFest and was featured on BBC Points West last year singing Blue Christmas.

He has also performed at NovaFest and was featured on BBC Points West last year singing Blue Christmas.

