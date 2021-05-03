Primary school welcomes new principal
- Credit: Shane Dean
A Worle primary school has welcomed a new principal.
Lindsay Evans is the new principal at Castle Batch Primary School Academy.
Devon-born Lindsay has led schools across the country and for the past few years has been a headteacher in North Yorkshire.
Lindsay said: “I am so delighted to be principal at what I have already seen is a caring, inclusive academy.
"The children and staff have been so welcoming already.”
Castle Batch has a new library, a creative curriculum and a Jill Dando News Centre to train up young reporters.
Lisa Dadds, head of primary education at The Priory Learning Trust, said: “Lindsay is a superb appointment and will fit in extremely well.
"These are very exciting times for the children, staff, families and community.”
Neville Coles, the trust's chief executive, added: “We give a big welcome to Lindsay and thank acting principal Sally Taylor for all her brilliant work over the past year.”