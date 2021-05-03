News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Primary school welcomes new principal

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 9:00 AM May 3, 2021    Updated: 8:47 AM May 4, 2021
Lindsay Evans is the new principal at Castle Batch Primary School Academy.

Lindsay Evans is the new principal at Castle Batch Primary School Academy. - Credit: Shane Dean

A Worle primary school has welcomed a new principal.

Lindsay Evans is the new principal at Castle Batch Primary School Academy.

Devon-born Lindsay has led schools across the country and for the past few years has been a headteacher in North Yorkshire.

Lindsay said: “I am so delighted to be principal at what I have already seen is a caring, inclusive academy.

"The children and staff have been so welcoming already.”

Castle Batch has a new library, a creative curriculum and a Jill Dando News Centre to train up young reporters.

Lisa Dadds, head of primary education at The Priory Learning Trust, said: “Lindsay is a superb appointment and will fit in extremely well.

Most Read

  1. 1 Closure of A370 in Weston for improvements
  2. 2 Wetherspoon pub closes in town centre
  3. 3 Concern at impact of "mutant algorithm" on North Somerset housing
  1. 4 Weston takeaway owner awarded for donating thousands of meals in pandemic
  2. 5 What can open when Covid-19 lockdown rules ease on May 17? 
  3. 6 Witnesses sought after collision in Weston
  4. 7 Landowners could be forced to sell to make way for Banwell Bypass
  5. 8 5 of the best Mendip Hills walks
  6. 9 Who you can vote for in Avon and Somerset PCC elections
  7. 10 Travellers ordered to leave Weston seafront

"These are very exciting times for the children, staff, families and community.”

Neville Coles,  the trust's chief executive, added: “We give a big welcome to Lindsay and thank acting principal Sally Taylor for all her brilliant work over the past year.”

Education News
Worle News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sandylands - Episode 02 Picture shows: (L-R) Natalie Dew as Emily Verma and Sanjeev Bhaskar as Les V

Actors spotted in Weston as filming for Sandylands begins

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Flowerdown House to open as Beach Hotel in Weston

New seafront hotel for Weston as YMCA takes on Flowerdown House

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Somerset Legion House in Weston

Former seafront hotel for war veterans could become private apartments

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
Local plan strategies

North Somerset Council

Where 20,000 could be built in North Somerset

Stephen Sumner

person
Comments powered by Disqus