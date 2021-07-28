News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
PICTURES: New supermarket opens at shopping district

Henry Woodsford

Published: 3:40 PM July 28, 2021   
The Food Warehouse opened on July 27.

The Food Warehouse opened on July 27. - Credit: Matt Sweeting Photography

A supermarket welcomed its first customers to its new store yesterday (Tuesday).

The Food Warehouse has invested more than £750,000 in bringing a brand new store to the Queensway District Centre in Worle.

Worle store manager, Mark Rawson.

Worle store manager, Mark Rawson. - Credit: Matt Sweeting Photography

It will be the first store to open in the shopping area with the other two - Aldi and Home Bargains - set to open later in the year, on September 16 and 18 respectively. 

The 10,760 sq.ft supermarket has created 22 new jobs and offers shoppers all the great value of a wholesale store without the need for membership.

The Food Warehouse opened on July 27. 

The Food Warehouse opened on July 27. - Credit: Matt Sweeting Photography

Customers visiting the new store can grab all the summer essentials including paddling pools and kid’s toys, all available at a fraction of the price, plus an extensive summer food range.

In addition to homeware and garden goodies available in-store, The Food Warehouse has also doubled its meat-free food ranges this summer with the introduction of three new meat free brands - Fry’s, Oumph! and LikeMeat, which, along with the No Meat range, are part of the LiveKindly Collective  – on track to become one of the world’s largest plant-based food companies.

The Food Warehouse opened on July 27.

The Food Warehouse opened on July 27. - Credit: Matt Sweeting Photography

You may also want to watch:

Launched seven years ago, The Food Warehouse now has more than 140 stores across Britain and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon, with significant growth plans for the year ahead.

It also has a number of exclusive partnerships with brands including TGI Fridays, Slimming World, Barratts, Harry Ramsden’s and Greggs.

The Food Warehouse opened on July 27. 

The Food Warehouse opened on July 27. - Credit: Matt Sweeting Photography

Speaking about the new Worle store, Kristian Barrett, operations director for The Food Warehouse, said: “We’re delighted to have opened another new store in Worle.

"The Food Warehouse is an innovative store format, responding to the changing needs of shoppers by offering amazing bulk-buy deals and homeware offers alongside a fantastic range of frozen, fresh and chilled foods.”

The Food Warehouse opened on July 27.

The Food Warehouse opened on July 27. - Credit: Matt Sweeting Photography

Worle store manager, Mark Rawson said: “Our opening day has been a great success and the whole team has really enjoyed meeting people from our local community.”

The Worle store opening hours from 8am to 9pm from Monday to Saturday and from 10am-4pm on Sunday.

The Food Warehouse opened on July 27.

The Food Warehouse opened on July 27. - Credit: Matt Sweeting Photography

The Food Warehouse opened on July 27.

The Food Warehouse opened on July 27. - Credit: Matt Sweeting Photography

The Food Warehouse opened on July 27.

The Food Warehouse opened on July 27. - Credit: Matt Sweeting Photography

The Food Warehouse opened on July 27

The Food Warehouse opened on July 27. - Credit: Matt Sweeting Photography

The Food Warehouse opened on July 27. 

The Food Warehouse opened on July 27. - Credit: Matt Sweeting Photography

The Food Warehouse opened on July 27.

The Food Warehouse opened on July 27. - Credit: Matt Sweeting Photography


