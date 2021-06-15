Family pub reopens after lockdown transformation

Published: 5:00 PM June 15, 2021

A village pub has reopened after an extensive refurbishment during lockdown.

The Old Kings Head, in Worle, has reopened following a major transformation. The pub, which is owned by the UK’s leading community pub group, Admiral Taverns, has been run by licensees Glynn and Linzi Smith for the past three years, and has been in the family for more than 35 years, having been passed down from Linzi’s parents.

While the pandemic put a halt on their business, Glynn and Linzi, with the help of their three sons who also work at the pub, saw this as an opportunity to develop the Old King’s Head.

During the various lockdowns, they adapted and developed the outside garden, which now includes a children’s play area, a fire pit, festival-style lighting, two gazebos, seating pods and a spectacular outside bar.

The redevelopment of their garden also saw the pub crowned winners of their regional garden competition, run by Admiral Taverns.

Glynn said: “We are delighted to be back open and welcome customers into the pub with all of the new improvements. As soon as lockdown forced us to close, we were looking at what else we could offer the local community.

"It’s been amazing to see the reception from the locals who have loved what we have done, and we can’t wait to welcome more people back.”

The interior of the pub has also been transformed, including new smart flooring, a sparkling new bar and repainted walls.

The pub’s extensive gardens are split over five area levels, surrounded by picturesque views of the surrounding area. When restrictions allow, they also play host to regular music and entertainment.

Phil Warne, business development manager at Admiral Taverns, said: “Glynn and Linzi have done a terrific job, and tackled the past year with an amazing attitude. Both the inside and outside of the pub are looking fantastic and are worthy winners of the regional garden competition.

"It’s also no surprise how connected the pub is with the community, they are always looking for new ways to support each other, whether that includes donating food to the local foodbank or most recently, raising money for the NHS.”