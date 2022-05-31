News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Worle's oldest resident going strong at 106

Carrington Walker

Published: 11:25 AM May 31, 2022
Irene Newey

Irene Newey has celebrated her 106th birthday. - Credit: Ralph Newey

The oldest resident in Worle has celebrated her 106th birthday surrounded by friends and family - along with a card from The Queen.

Irene Newey has lived in the village for more than 20 years, moving to the area at the young age of 90 to be closer to her family.

Irene enjoys reciting poetry over a glass of Baileys. - Credit: Ralph Newey

On Saturday (May 28) she was treated to fruit cake and a rendition of Happy Birthday by her family and staff at the Summer Lane Care Home.

"The secret to a long life is fresh air and a contented mind, if I am still here tomorrow I will tell you more!" Irene said.

"During my time in Worle, [the fondest memories] are having family nearby, and friends in the flats where I lived and at Milton Methodist Church."

She also says the most valuable lesson she has learnt during her life is "The value of friendship, if you have a friend, you have something."

Irene Newey. - Credit: Ralph Newey

The Queen
Weston-super-Mare News
Worle News

