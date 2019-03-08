Beer festival set to have raised ‘thousands of pounds’ for scout group
PUBLISHED: 18:30 12 March 2019
Archant
A beer festival has been hailed a ‘great success’ and its organisers hope to have raised ‘thousands of pounds’ for a village group.
The Wrington Beer Festival, held at the village hall, attracted more than 300 people and its organisers have said they will ‘definitely’ throw another one next year.
Event organiser James Beyer said: “The festival went really, really well.
“Saturday evening’s event sold out, 80 tickets were sold for the weekend day’s get-together and we got close to capacity on the Friday night.”
There were 20 different beers and six different ciders on offer to try and the festival raised money for the 1st Burrington and Wrington Scout and Guide Group.
“It was about making sure everyone had a great experience and it’s about having fun and raising money for a good cause.
“Thank you to everyone who helped make it such a great success.”