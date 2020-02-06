Advanced search

Popular beer festival returns next month

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 February 2020

The Wrington Beer Festival is set to come to the village in a few months time.

Neil Phillips at www.neilphillipsphotography.co.uk

Wrington's second beer festival will return to the village in a month's time.

Organisers of the festival, Simon Gait and James Beyer, threw the launch event last year, which proved to be a roaring success.

Bands including Hedgepickers, AKA Tom and Jo from the The RedHillBillies, will perform at the event, as well as the High and Dry shanty group.

The event supports a number of charities, including the 1st Burrington and Wrington Scouts, the village table tennis and lunch club, as well as the kids' football team.

Wrington Beer Festival raised £4,700 for the village scouts group last year, which was used to carry out 'urgent repairs' to the roof at its base, as well as contributing towards a new minibus fund.

The festival returns at the memorial hall, in Silver Street, on March 6 from 7-11pm and March 7 from 12-4pm and from 7-11pm .

To sponsor the event, visit www.wringtonbeerfestival.org





















































