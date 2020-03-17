Wrington chef delivering home-cooked food to ‘feed as many people as possible’

Claverham Chef Jonny Burnett cooking and delivering food for people in coronavirus isolation. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Wrington chef has begun to cook and deliver meals for people in isolation or a vulnerable position, after the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

Jonny Burnett announced on Facebook that he would be using a refrigerated van to deliver meals within a 25-mile radius of Claverham.

The post was greeted with admiration and relief, with many people getting in touch to place orders and The Butcher’s Arms pub, in Yatton, offering their kitchen facilities to the chef.

Burnett formerly owned the Post Box Eatery restaurant that shut its doors in 2017.

Jonny said: “I sold my company three weeks ago, but I’ve still got all the equipment.

“I know a lot of people are isolated so I said to my boss, ‘I’ll take time off work unpaid and just start feeding as many people as possible.”

Jonny added: “It has just snowballed from there. I only planned on feeding my gran, my auntie and some people in my village then four hours later, a pub [the Butcher’s Arms] had offered its kitchen.”

“I didn’t want to seem like a hero because I’m not. I like cooking and people need food right now.”

The former restaurant-owner had previously trained under Michelin star-winning chef, Raymond Blanc and Channel Four Show, River Cottage’s Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall.

“It’s going to be good, healthy food and hopefully it will make people’s lives better around here.” Burnett said.

The self-confessed ‘local boy’ received over 40 orders within the first day of making the post and plans on cooking between midnight and 3 am before delivery meals the next day.

“I’m going to help as many people as I physically can. I’m going to try and get students to help me after the universities have been closed.”

According to Public Health England, as of March 17, there have been two recorded cases of coronavirus in the North Somerset district, with one recorded death.

You can get in touch with Jonny to offer support or request his meal services by ringing 07931563559.

The chef has also created a JustGiving page with the hopes of raising £5,000 to help him keep up with the demands of his new service. Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rcmdeliveries