Manuscripts revealed at conference to commemorate philanthropist Hannah More

Delegates at the 'Hannah More in Context' day at Barley Wood House with newly discovered pictures and documents. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

The life of a playwright, poet and philanthropist has been celebrated with tours of her home.

The work of Hannah More, famous for her efforts to help those in need, was showcased at the home she built in Wrington as dozens of people learned more about her life achievements.

Hannah More In Context, held at Barley Wood House, showcased newly-discovered artefacts, including a painting, two books and a letter written by Hannah.

The conference featured talks from delegates from around the world, including a lecture by Professor Patricia Demers from the University of Alberta.

Ms More lived from 1745-1833, and her philanthropic work in the area, including in Cheddar and Nailsea, was encouraged by politician William Wilberforce.

Event organiser Kerri Andrews said: "The conference was terrific and a lot of fun.

"This is the first event dedicated to Hannah More, which is the reason why it was significant.

Kerri said the person who found the artefacts did not want to be named or say how the manuscripts were discovered.

She added: "We had about 30 people attend the conference over the two days, lots of which said how much they enjoyed the talks and tours of the ground where many projects took place.

"We have left this year's conference wanting to take on a project to restore an inscription on a prominent figure's urn to make sure it's preserved."

The organisers want to repair the Bishop of London Beilby Porteus' urn, who was a Church of England reformer and a friend of Ms More's.

Kerri wants to run another event in 2021.

She said: "We would like to explore other ideas we can organise for the next conference, which we hope to hold at around the same time of year."

To send in event ideas for the Hannah More 2021 conference, email Kerri.Andrews@edgehill.ac.uk