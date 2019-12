Pub hosts Dickensian fair in village

Anais with her homemade cosmetics and bathbombs at Wrington Dickensian Fair.Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Families celebrated Christmas at a festive market this month.

Villagers flocked to a Dickensian-themed fair to stock-up on presents to give to their loved ones over the holidays at the Plough Inn in Wrington.

Children were entertained by puppet shows while adults could browse through stallholders' trinkets at the event on December 6.

Wooden reindeer, wreaths made out of wine bottle corks and table decorations were on sale, as well as colourful paintings.

People could also buy mulled wine and cider and be entertained by the Congresbury Brass band, which put visitors in the festive mood.

A spokesman for the fair said: "After days of cold and wet weather, it was a relief to have an almost perfect evening for this year's fair."

People praised the event on social media and said they had a 'fantastic evening' and thanked those who 'made it so special'.

