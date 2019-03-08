Advanced search

The Ladykillers! makes debut at village venue

PUBLISHED: 13:00 27 May 2019

Wrington Drama Club will perform The Ladykillers! next month. Picture: Iain Friend

Wrington Drama Club will perform The Ladykillers! next month. Picture: Iain Friend

Iain Friend Photography +447768014333

Graham Linehan's The Ladykillers! will be adapted by a drama group next month.

A black comedy about five unlucky criminals and a sweet, unsuspecting lady will be brought to life by Wrington Drama Club.

The performance is based on the Ealing comedy of the same name and has been rewritten for the stage by Mr Linehan, who is known for his work with popular Channel Four television shows Father Ted and The IT Crowd.

The cast is lead by Julie Plant as Mrs Wilberforce who is 'delighted' to have landed her first main role at the club.

The original 1955 Ladykillers film was directed by Alexander Mackendrick, which features the offenders bank robbery under the pretext they are musicians.

The performances will be held at Wrington's Memorial Hall, in Silver Street, on June 19-22. They will begin at 7.30pm each night.

Tickets, priced £7-12, are available to buy from Amors Stores and Buglers Off Licence.

