Village comes together with heart-themed artwork
- Credit: Jo Sinclair
A charity movement has lit up North Somerset during half-term with heart-themed artwork.
The heART of the Community project was organised by Jo Sinclair at Crafty Sew and So, in Nates Lane, Wrington, to show compassion during a challenging time.
Jo revealed that she intended to create a pathway people in Wrington could follow while ticking each display off on a record sheet.
She said: "The idea for the project came at the end of what seemed a very long January.
"It was to bring our village together through creating something which is heart-related to spread a little love, compassion and Wrington community spirit."
In total, 62 windows, gardens and gates were given a make-over for the challenge, which also raised funds for the Brainwave charity which supports children living with disabilities.
"Brainwave helps children with disabilities reach their potential through specialist therapy programmes, delivered by their qualified therapists and, like many charities, they are struggling financially.
"All their income is self-generated and, with fundraising events cancelled, they need our support."