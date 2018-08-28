Advanced search

Man wins 10k in competition which will help cover costs to attend brother’s wedding

PUBLISHED: 19:00 18 January 2019

Keith Middleton, of Wrington, won £10,000 in a competition earlier this month. Picture: Best of the Best PLC

Keith Middleton, of Wrington, won £10,000 in a competition earlier this month. Picture: Best of the Best PLC

Best of the Best PLC

A man from Wrington who was struggling to cover the costs of attending his brother’s wedding can now afford the trip after winning a £10,000 cash competition.

Keith Middleton, aged 58, was said to have ‘practically ran from his office’ when he received the call at work, as he can now afford to attend his younger brother’s wedding in Thailand in April.

Middleton said: “I have no words – I’m just stunned. I can’t explain how much it was needed, especially after Christmas.”

He said he had been talking to his brother over the phone the night before he won the dream car and lifestyle company BOTB’s competition, telling him: “I don’t know how I’m going to afford to pay for it.”

He added: ”My brother lives in Kent, and, due to work commitments, I rarely see him, so being at his wedding is a huge deal for me.”

Middleton said the rest of the prize money would go towards paying off his BMW.

