Dickensian Christmas Fair returns to village

Wrington Drama Club juniors at the Christmas fair. Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Hundreds of people gathered to take part in the celebrations at Wrington’s Dickensian Christmas Fair.

People from the village and beyond took part in the festivities last Friday on a cold winter’s night.

Children from Wrington Primary School sang on stage for people visiting the event, and they performed Christmas songs and carols to warm up the crowds.

Visitors could buy from stalls selling candles, trinkets, Christmas wreaths and jewellery from vendors on the night.

Also on sale was mulled wine, pig roast meat served inside sandwich rolls and the village’s beer while stall-holders promoted the new Wrington Beer festival.

Jeremy Birkett welcomed people to the fair at the beginning of the evening, where they saw its Christmas tree lit up in its splendour.

Members of 1st Wrington Brownies were also fundraising through selling wooden reindeer ornaments for the group.

