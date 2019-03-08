PICTURES: Bi-annual family fun day held despite wet weather in village
PUBLISHED: 15:31 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 19 June 2019
Archant
Rain and showers did not deter loyal visitors from attending a village fun day over the weekend.
Around 300 people attended the third bi-annual event held at Redhill's Recreation Ground, which was moved from Wrington's Rydings Farm due to poor weather conditions, on Saturday.
Families with children who visited on the day could take part in obstacle courses, jump on bouncy castles and play on go-karts.
Wrington Churches Together puts on the free event because it wanted to give something back to the village.
Organiser Marshall Clements said: "We thought when we were setting up it may have to be cancelled due to the weather, but thankfully it cleared up in the afternoon.
"At the event, we also used the Redhill club's sports and social room which worked really well.
"A special thanks goes to Chew Moo's Ice Cream, who donated treats to give away to visitors."