PICTURES: Spectacular displays at village show

PUBLISHED: 16:00 05 September 2019

Mia Hosford wins a first for her flowers at Wrington annual show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A plethora of impressive homegrown goods were on display at Wrington Show at the weekend.

Pauline Jefferies with her prize winning vase of garden flowers at Wrington annual show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPauline Jefferies with her prize winning vase of garden flowers at Wrington annual show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The popular event saw people flock to the village memorial hall on Saturday afternoon.

Competitors entered show categories to win accolades for best homegrown garden vegetables, flower arrangements and cakes.

The show received a warm welcome after it took a year's hiatus in the village, and impressive displays took centre-stage on the day.

A delighted Mary Murray won the Children's Bakery Cup for her delicious fruit cake and John Lee's  prize-winning onions also impressed the show's judges.

A spokesman for the event said: "After missing the annual show last year, it was good to have the opportunity to see products of a range of skills back on display.

"There were some familiar adult names on the prizewinners' certificates, and some first-time younger names, who, hopefully, will return next year."

