PICTURES: Spectacular displays at village show

Mia Hosford wins a first for her flowers at Wrington annual show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A plethora of impressive homegrown goods were on display at Wrington Show at the weekend.

The popular event saw people flock to the village memorial hall on Saturday afternoon.

Competitors entered show categories to win accolades for best homegrown garden vegetables, flower arrangements and cakes.

The show received a warm welcome after it took a year's hiatus in the village, and impressive displays took centre-stage on the day.

A delighted Mary Murray won the Children's Bakery Cup for her delicious fruit cake and John Lee's prize-winning onions also impressed the show's judges.

Ivor Marshall winner of the Vegetable Cup at Wrington annual show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Ivor Marshall winner of the Vegetable Cup at Wrington annual show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A spokesman for the event said: "After missing the annual show last year, it was good to have the opportunity to see products of a range of skills back on display.

"There were some familiar adult names on the prizewinners' certificates, and some first-time younger names, who, hopefully, will return next year."

Nick Baker and his Savoy cabbage at Wrington annual show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Nick Baker and his Savoy cabbage at Wrington annual show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

John Lee with his prize winning onions at Wrington annual show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON John Lee with his prize winning onions at Wrington annual show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

