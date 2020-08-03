Village speed limit to be reduced due to safety concerns

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns. Ewan Gale

The North Somerset village has had an agreement in principle for a lower speed limit for the past few years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Deborah Yamanaka previously worked on securing a 20mph scheme for Wrington. Deborah Yamanaka previously worked on securing a 20mph scheme for Wrington.

A 20mph speed limit will be imposed in Wrington over the summer months.

The scheme has been brought in to alleviate safety concerns regarding the current 30mph limit in the village.

Cllr Steve Hogg said he was "delighted" to confirm the new 20mph speed limit scheme for Wrington. Cllr Steve Hogg said he was "delighted" to confirm the new 20mph speed limit scheme for Wrington.

Cllr Steve Hogg managed to secure the speed limit which will be extended to cover a larger area of Wrington.

Steve said: “I am delighted to have been able to secure such a comprehensive 20mph scheme for Wrington, and I am very optimistic that it could be fully implemented before the end of the year.

“I have managed to extend the scheme to cover the majority of the village including Ropers Lane, and I have also managed to expand it further out from the very centre of the village.”

Plans have been in place for a 20mph scheme in the village since 2018 when Wrington Parish Council and North Somerset Council agreed in principle to lower the speed limit,

However, the two authorities could not come to a consensus on which areas to implement the 20mph zones.

Cllr Hogg said: “Delivering this (scheme) was one of my key campaign commitments when I was elected as district councillor in May 2019.

“My predecessor, Deborah Yamanaka, worked very hard to canvas residents’ views and bring the scheme into existence several years ago, but it ultimately failed due to poor local authority policy in this area.”

The project has become a controversial topic for residents, some who agree with it and those who do not believe it will bring much change in terms of safety.

Cllr Hogg added: “No such scheme is perfect.

“There are some who will think that the scheme is too much, some who believe it doesn’t go far enough and I am sure there are those who feel that such schemes are a waste of time.

“While I acknowledge all of these views, it is my firm belief that this will make Wrington a little safer for parents and children walking to school, cyclists, horse riders and residents walking to and from local amenities.

“There is also some evidence which suggests that there may also be a moderate improvement in vehicle emissions.”

Another possible health boost from cutting the current 30mph limits that Wrington’s councillor has found comes from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RSPA).

Cllr Hogg said: “Their (RSPA) informed view is that 20mph limits can be an important factor in increased walking and cycling, improvements in quality of life indicators, such as health improvements, community cohesion and better air quality, as well as reductions in vehicle speeds and road crashes and casualties.

“That is certainly good enough for me.”

The scheme could be fully imposed by the end of the year.