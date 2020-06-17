Rotary club recruits its first ever woman

Wrington Vale’s first female member has transferred from another district’s club.

Wrington Vale Rotary Club has recruited its first female member since its inception, in 1976.

Angie Briggs joins the club having recently moved from Cumbria to Churchill, transferring her membership to Wrington Vale.

The Rotary club also welcomed Mark Nutbeen as a Rotarian, making him the first member to be recruited via Zoom video link due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark was a member of Bristol Rugby Club’s success in the late 70s and early 80s.

Senior member Bob Shaw explained why it had taken so long for the club to accept its first female member.

Bob said: “Women have been eligible for 30 years – we have just always had strong numbers and never had to actively recruit.”

He added: “We are delighted to have Angie and Mark, and hopefully more women will step forward to join now.”

The Rotary club defines itself as ‘simply and purely’ a charitable service organisation and ‘should not be confused with fraternal organisations’.

Recently, Wrington’s Rotarians sourced and delivered PPE for more than 60 care homes across North Somerset and Weston.

