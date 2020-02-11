Advanced search

Young musicians shine in annual Rotary contest

PUBLISHED: 09:00 12 February 2020

Harry Elmer with his drum kit and the other performers

Harry Elmer with his drum kit and the other performers

The Rotary Club of Wrington Vale

The Wrington Vale Rotary Junior Young Musician of the Year awards produced some stunning performances in its latest edition.

In total, 10 acts competed at Churchill Academy on February 6, pitting their artistic flair against one another.

There were representatives from five surrounding primary schools on show, and it was Harry Emler from Saint Andrews Primary who took home the top prize - Best Musician.

Wrington's Molly Blundell came in second spot.

Churchill Senior School's Paul Harrison was the events adjudicator.

Harrison also awarded Harry Elmer with the Overall Winner of the Evening award.

Elsewhere, Emma Gillbanks from Burrington Primary scooped the Best Soloist gong.

Isolde Russe from Churchill narrowly missed out, finishing in second place.

