Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

PICTURES: Summer fair raises £2k for village primary school

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 July 2019

Wrington village primary school summer fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wrington village primary school summer fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Around 200 villagers were treated to beautiful weather at a primary school summer fair over the weekend.

Wrington village primary school summer fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWrington village primary school summer fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Spectacular prizes were up for grabs at the annual Wrington Village Fete on Saturday, including the chance to win a hot air balloon ride at Bristol's international balloon fiesta next month.

The Electronotes made their debut appearance - starring six 11-year-old band members - and were described as 'really lovely and different to previous acts' by event organiser Sarah Jackson.

Sarah continued: "The fair went really well and raised more than £2,000 for Wrington Primary School, which is an outstanding amount and beat our record from last year.

"There was a range of entertainment for visitors to take part in on the day, including a name the teddy game, hook-a-duck competition, penalty shoot-out and face-painting.

The Electronotes band members Ben Roscoe, Ethan Leggett, Harry Burrows, Barnaby Reid, Jude Toogood and Finley Riches.Picture: Lynn RichesThe Electronotes band members Ben Roscoe, Ethan Leggett, Harry Burrows, Barnaby Reid, Jude Toogood and Finley Riches.Picture: Lynn Riches

"A barbecue, bar, ice cream and cream teas were also on offer for people to enjoy."

Wrington village primary school summer fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWrington village primary school summer fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wrington village primary school summer fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWrington village primary school summer fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wrington village primary school summer fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWrington village primary school summer fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wrington village primary school summer fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWrington village primary school summer fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wrington village primary school summer fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWrington village primary school summer fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wrington village primary school summer fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWrington village primary school summer fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weston seafront café staff assaulted by gang in ‘vicious attack’

The assault took plaace outside Weston Beach Café. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Man arrested after 14 reports of sexual ‘indecency’ offences

Police have arrested a man in his 20s. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In The Dock

She appeared at North Somerset Courthouse.

No new pool plans for Weston leaves readers unimpressed

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Picture: Sub

Road closed after man’s body found in vehicle

A mans body has been found in a vehicle in Claverham today (Friday).Picture: Tom Wright

Most Read

Weston seafront café staff assaulted by gang in ‘vicious attack’

The assault took plaace outside Weston Beach Café. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Man arrested after 14 reports of sexual ‘indecency’ offences

Police have arrested a man in his 20s. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In The Dock

She appeared at North Somerset Courthouse.

No new pool plans for Weston leaves readers unimpressed

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Picture: Sub

Road closed after man’s body found in vehicle

A mans body has been found in a vehicle in Claverham today (Friday).Picture: Tom Wright

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston have ‘seven cup finals’ says head coach Sam Trego

Weston Cricket Club Head Coach Sam Trego. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Lympsham and Belvedere defeat Wembdon seconds with nine balls remaining

Jack Luff.

WIN: Tickets to see The Lion King remake at Weston’s Odeon cinema

JD McCray will voice Simba as a cub. Picture: Disney Enterprises, Inc.

PHOTOS: It’s A Hospice Knockout raises thousands for charity

It's A Hospice Knockout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Win tickets to 80s Mania at The Playhouse

The tribute show features hits from 1980s icons including Madonna, Madness, Duran Duran and Kim Wilde.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists