PICTURES: Summer fair raises £2k for village primary school
PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 July 2019
Archant
Around 200 villagers were treated to beautiful weather at a primary school summer fair over the weekend.
Spectacular prizes were up for grabs at the annual Wrington Village Fete on Saturday, including the chance to win a hot air balloon ride at Bristol's international balloon fiesta next month.
The Electronotes made their debut appearance - starring six 11-year-old band members - and were described as 'really lovely and different to previous acts' by event organiser Sarah Jackson.
Sarah continued: "The fair went really well and raised more than £2,000 for Wrington Primary School, which is an outstanding amount and beat our record from last year.
"There was a range of entertainment for visitors to take part in on the day, including a name the teddy game, hook-a-duck competition, penalty shoot-out and face-painting.
"A barbecue, bar, ice cream and cream teas were also on offer for people to enjoy."