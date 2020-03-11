Advanced search

Frustrated villagers left at 'risk of flooding' as 'depressing' development continues

PUBLISHED: 15:55 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 11 March 2020

Cox's Green development building site and road works at Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Villagers in North Somerset have hit back at 'depressing' plans devised by developers putting 'profit over the community'.

The plans in question are the potential 59 new homes to be erected on Cox's Green in Wrington.

Developer Redcliffe Homes submitted plans for the scheme in 2016. Complications came about over the land selected for the build, as it is prone to flooding.

As a result, a Grampian condition was granted by North Somerset Council ensuring a flood drainage system would need to be in place before the construction of any homes could be made, although Redcliffe Homes recently requested to revise the plans and amend the timing of flood-drainage delivery.

The amendment has been met with opposition, with the online planning application receiving 78 comments, all objections.

Speaking on the request, Councillor Steve Hogg said: 'Whilst Redcliffe are perfectly entitled to apply to vary a condition, this has caused some concern amongst residents, and I share that concern.'

The South West developers have made this request amidst claims from the head of the Environment Agency, Sir James Bevan, that building new properties in flood-risk zones should be avoided 'as far as possible'.

Moreover, Storms Ciara and Dennis have battered North Somerset, Wrington in particular, in recent weeks.

Homeowners Sally Bartlett and Heidi Pettersson were part of a neighbourhood group that raised around £12,000 to fight the planning application in court, though this didn't go very far.

Heidi lives opposite Redcliffe Homes' development site.

She said: 'It's frustrating. These companies have got all the money and government backing. It's the local communities who lose out.'

Sally said: 'The residents affected by this aggressive development are exhausted by its effects. The constant noise, heavy plant traffic and lack of communication from Redcliffe Homes, plus the destruction of yet another green space, is depressing.

'They're more concerned with making a profit than the people they're affecting.'

Redcliffe Homes are yet to comment.

Drive 24