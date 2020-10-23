Writer sought to explore and tell history of Weston high street

An active member of the community in Weston is being encouraged delve into the history behind the town’s high street and tell its story for a nationwide project.

North Somerset Council has teamed-up with Literature Works’ High Street Tales, an initiative which celebrates the future of local high streets, to seek a writer who lives in Weston, or has close connections to it, to take part.

The chosen applicant will tell the tale of Weston high street from its beginnings to present day, and the commission also forms part of the cultural programme of the High Street Heritage Action Zone.

The High Street Tales project aims create a set of stories to be broadcast online which celebrate the heart of the community in Weston, the people who depend on the high street and the roles they’ve played, and continue to play, in our lives.

North Somerset Council heritage and regeneration champion, John Crockford-Hawley, said: “High streets have always been at the heart of our communities. They are our landmarks and points of reference; our meeting places and marketplaces.

“Despite this, high streets are struggling, and need to adapt to survive, never more so than in a post-Covid landscape. Every high street has its own history that creates identity and a sense of place. We’re looking for a writer who lives in Weston, or has a close connection to the town, to tell the story of this historic seaside town.”

High Street Tales is a partnership between seven writer development agencies across the UK, including those in East and West Midlands, North and South, including the National Centre for Writing, Spread the Word and Literature Works. The project also forms part of The National Commissioning Programme working with Historic England.

Chief executive of Literature Works, Helen Chaloner, said: “We’re delighted to be working in Weston and looking for a writer who can explore the tales of its high street.

“The project is an inspired way of giving voice to people’s experience of their town, showcased in words by a writer who has spent time connecting with them. We’re looking forward to seeing who comes forward for this unique opportunity.”

Applications are open until November 2. To apply, log on to www.literatureworks.org.uk/opportunities/