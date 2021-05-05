WSM nws front teaser 060521

Published: 11:30 PM May 5, 2021

The long-awaited Banwell Bypass must be delivered 'on time and on budget' otherwise the Government could hold back almost £100million in funding, according to North Somerset Council.

Awarding a £97million grant, central Government gave the council until the end of next year to secure the route for the new road and said it needs to be built by March 2024.

Landowners on the route could be forced to sell their property to deliver the scheme, which is under an 'incredibly tight' timescale.

Contractors were also appointed by the council last week to design the route layout.

Speaking after the executive meeting on April 28, the council's deputy leader, Mike Bell, said: “We don’t want the risk of government holding back funding because we haven’t delivered on time.

"We need to deliver the bypass on time and on budget. There will be a funding impact we just don’t want if we don’t get it right.”