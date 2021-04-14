WSM front teaser 150421
- Credit: Heidi Davies
Retailers rejoiced after their stores finally reopened to customers this week.
From Monday, non-essential retail, libraries and community centres, zoos, gyms and beauty salons reopened.
The Mercury has spoken to several independent traders across the patch who are excited to be welcoming customers back to their stores after enduring a difficult past year due to closures enforced by the coronavirus lockdown.
Layan Nourouz, who owns Bobbins Studio in Locking, said she was 'very excited' to reopen her store this week.
She told the Mercury: "I was very excited to reopen this week, it's a village shop and over the past three years I have got to know so many people in the village that I''ve missed.
"Many come in to say hello and catch up, having grown up in London that's just a sense of community I couldn't get there.
"Throughout lockdown I've had lots of messages of support from customers, that's what keeps independent businesses going."
