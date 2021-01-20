News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Woman's fundraising challenge after cancer diagnosis

Henry Woodsford

Published: 11:00 PM January 20, 2021   
Eve Lauder is raising money for Cancer Research UK.

A mother has created a fundraising challenge while she battles a rare form of cancer.

Eve Lauder was diagnosed with the incredibly rare Goblet cell cancer, which impacts one person per two million, in December. 

Eve and her friends and family will run 56 miles each in February for the charity when she is not undergoing chemotherapy. 

So far she has raised more than £4,700 for Cancer Research UK.

Eve said: "It has been amazing and overwhelming to see the support from friends, family and strangers and I am determined to complete the challenge. 

“I know I will have bad days during treatment so therefore my run may be just a walk but I am still going to get out there every day I can and complete this challenge with my team to support me. 

“I’m doing this for my own wellbeing and to keep strong and fight this cancer.” 

