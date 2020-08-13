Advanced search

Wurzels star opens refurbished cider farm restaurant

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 August 2020

Wurzels star Tommy Banner has opened a refurbished restaurant at Rich’s Cider Farm. Picture: Rich's Cider Farm

Rich's Cider Farm

Wurzels star Tommy Banner has opened a refurbished restaurant at Rich’s Cider Farm.

The Cider Press eatery at the farm, in Watchfield near Highbridge, has a fresh, modern decor inside with socially-distanced seating alongside other safety measures.

There is also a new children’s play area outside.

A spokesman said: “Thank you to all the customers that visited, the staff for all their hard work and our favourite special guest, Tommy Banner from The Wurzels, for popping in.

“We are looking forward to seeing you all over the next coming days, but, please remember to pre-book to avoid disappointment.”

The restaurant is also participating in the government’s Eat Out to Help Out Scheme, where customers can save 50 per cent when dining in up to the value of £10 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in August.

To prebook, which is essential, call 01278 794537.

