X Factor star to raise cash for homeless

PUBLISHED: 14:00 25 December 2018

Kezia Povey with Priory pupils.

A high-flying X Factor competitor who impressed singer Robbie Williams will star in a charity night to help the homeless.

Year 11 student Kezia Povey shot to fame on the talent show after making it to Judges’ Houses with her girl group, Sweet Sense.

She is now back in school and finishing her GCSEs and is now doing her part for charity.

She will be singing to raise money for the town’s homeless at a concert in January.

The rising star hopes to attend a prestigious music college once finishing at Priory Community School, in Worle.

Kezia said: “I had an amazing experience on X Factor and enjoyed every second.

“Looking back on it now, I can see what a great platform it was and the start I needed to hopefully have a career in the music industry as I have realised how much I want it.

“I just need to try really hard to get the grades needed to make it into music college, so I’ve got my fingers crossed.”

