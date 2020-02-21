Advanced search

Extinction Rebellion to hold free talk in Weston next week

PUBLISHED: 11:00 24 February 2020

Extinction Rebellion protestors mass die-in outside Weston town hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Extinction Rebellion (XR) Weston will be holding a free public talk at the Victoria Methodist Church Hall next week.

The talk at the Station Road hall called Climate Change: Heading for Extinction (And What To Do About It), will focus on the work of climate scientists around the world, and share the latest news on the crisis our planet is heading towards.

The group will also discuss the current psychology around climate change and ecological breakdown, and highlight the changes scientists say are needed to avoid the threat of ecological collapse.

XR Weston spokesman Mark Tyler said: "We are running this free talk to allow other people in Weston the chance to learn more about the reality of the situation we are facing in the hope they will join us in taking action.

"This doesn't mean getting arrested as there are lots of ways people can get involved."

The talk will take place on February 26 at 6.30pm.

