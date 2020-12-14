Christmas bird survey group hopes for best year yet
- Credit: Somerset Wildlife Photography
Yatton and Congresbury Wildlife Action Group (YACWAG) is hoping for residents to take part in what could be its best Christmas bird survey yet.
The group's 21st survey could see a record number of bird watchers take part after a year marred by the coronavirus pandemic.
YACWAG's secretary, Win Lowman revealed how Covid-19 has enabled many people working from home to take part in the survey.
She said: "We have kept in touch with members regularly and have received plenty of wildlife sightings.
"Usually we have around 100 people take part but the group is hopeful that this will be the best year ever for numbers."
The informal survey details which birds visit gardens between Christmas Eve and January 2.
To take part in YACWAG's survey, a form can be downloaded at www.yacwag.org.uk, or contact Win Lowman on 01934 833596.
All returned forms will then be entered in a bird-themed prize draw and the results of the survey will be published on the YACWAG website.
For help identifying the birds spotted in your garden, log on to www.bto.org
