Councillor 'dumbfounded' by plans for 5G mast
- Credit: Archant
Plans to erect a 5G mast in Yatton have been met with strong opposition by the village's councillor and community.
Phone network provider, Three has drawn up proposals to build the mast in Yatton's precinct.
Cllr Steve Bridger told the Mercury and Times that the location of the plans left him 'dumbfounded'.
On his website, Mr Bridger said in response to the proposal: "While I am in favour of the continued rollout of 5G infrastructure in principle and the balance of finding optimum sites, I am dumbfounded by the proposed location of a 15m-high mast and cabinet at such a prominent pedestrian gateway to our village shopping precinct.
"I am afraid I will resist this forcefully on the grounds that it would cause ‘significant harm’ to the character of the village centre and would respectfully suggest you bring forward an alternative location."
The proposed mast would be built to improve mobile network coverage across the village and a decision is expected to be made on the plan on October 1.
Most Read
- 1 Major road upgrades between the M5 and Bristol Airport proposed
- 2 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset
- 3 Businesses band together as festival leaves Cheddar
- 4 North Somerset mum to compete in Miss Classic British Isles
- 5 Love Island 2021: Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole walk out the villa
- 6 Businesses close as 'more than 1000' travellers arrive in Cheddar
- 7 Petition to stop 'tower block' being built on Weston seafront
- 8 Weston Air Festival to return in 2022, organisers confirm
- 9 Heritage Open Days festival launches in Weston next month
- 10 Weston man charged with indecent exposure