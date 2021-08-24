News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Councillor 'dumbfounded' by plans for 5G mast

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 11:00 AM August 24, 2021    Updated: 1:41 PM August 24, 2021
Cllr Steve Bridger. Picture: North Somerset Council

Cllr Steve Bridger. Picture: North Somerset Council - Credit: Archant

Plans to erect a 5G mast in Yatton have been met with strong opposition by the village's councillor and community.

Phone network provider, Three has drawn up proposals to build the mast in Yatton's precinct.

Cllr Steve Bridger told the Mercury and Times that the location of the plans left him 'dumbfounded'.

Yatton councillor hits back at 5G mast plans

The proposed site of the 5G mast. - Credit: Google

On his website, Mr Bridger said in response to the proposal: "While I am in favour of the continued rollout of 5G infrastructure in principle and the balance of finding optimum sites, I am dumbfounded by the proposed location of a 15m-high mast and cabinet at such a prominent pedestrian gateway to our village shopping precinct. 

"I am afraid I will resist this forcefully on the grounds that it would cause ‘significant harm’ to the character of the village centre and would respectfully suggest you bring forward an alternative location."

The proposed mast would be built to improve mobile network coverage across the village and a decision is expected to be made on the plan on October 1.







Most Read

  1. 1 Major road upgrades between the M5 and Bristol Airport proposed
  2. 2 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset
  3. 3 Businesses band together as festival leaves Cheddar
  1. 4 North Somerset mum to compete in Miss Classic British Isles
  2. 5 Love Island 2021: Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole walk out the villa
  3. 6 Businesses close as 'more than 1000' travellers arrive in Cheddar
  4. 7 Petition to stop 'tower block' being built on Weston seafront
  5. 8 Weston Air Festival to return in 2022, organisers confirm
  6. 9 Heritage Open Days festival launches in Weston next month
  7. 10 Weston man charged with indecent exposure
Media
Yatton News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

PICTURES: Fire crews tackle blaze in Weston flat

Avon Fire and Rescue Service

Fire breaks out at Weston flat

Carrington Walker

person
Mother of boy who died, 11, will fight in boxing match in his memory.

Charity News

Weston mum to take part in charity bout in memory of son

Carrington Walker

person
JOBS: Yeo Valley to hire 70 South West workers

Farming

Major recruitment drive launched in North Somerset

Carrington Walker

person
Twelve crews from across the region were called to Brean Down Farm yesterday (Wednesday).

Large barn fire involving hundreds of hay bales 'most likely accidental’ 

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon