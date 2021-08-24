Councillor 'dumbfounded' by plans for 5G mast

Published: 11:00 AM August 24, 2021 Updated: 1:41 PM August 24, 2021

Plans to erect a 5G mast in Yatton have been met with strong opposition by the village's councillor and community.

Phone network provider, Three has drawn up proposals to build the mast in Yatton's precinct.

Cllr Steve Bridger told the Mercury and Times that the location of the plans left him 'dumbfounded'.

The proposed site of the 5G mast. - Credit: Google

On his website, Mr Bridger said in response to the proposal: "While I am in favour of the continued rollout of 5G infrastructure in principle and the balance of finding optimum sites, I am dumbfounded by the proposed location of a 15m-high mast and cabinet at such a prominent pedestrian gateway to our village shopping precinct.

"I am afraid I will resist this forcefully on the grounds that it would cause ‘significant harm’ to the character of the village centre and would respectfully suggest you bring forward an alternative location."

The proposed mast would be built to improve mobile network coverage across the village and a decision is expected to be made on the plan on October 1.























