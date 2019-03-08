Advanced search

PICTURES: Giant vegetables take centre stage at autumn show

PUBLISHED: 16:00 31 October 2019

Howard Sims and his giant pumpkin at Yatton Autumn Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A village show held at the weekend has been hailed a 'great success', despite having fewer exhibits on-display than predicted.

People flocked to the event to showcase their autumnal entries, where visitors could marvel at an enormous pumpkin, beautiful bouquets and mouth-watering cakes.

Yatton Horticultural Society's autumn show was held on Saturday at the village hall, in The Causeway.

The group holds three events a year, in spring, summer and autumn, and each show reflects fruit, flowers and vegetables which are grown that season.

There were a wide range of entries including floral art, handicrafts, home-craft and photography classes, and the show hosts categories for children, as well as those for families and schools.

The society is 'keen' to see more families take part in future  shows.

