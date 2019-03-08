PICTURES: Giant vegetables take centre stage at autumn show
PUBLISHED: 16:00 31 October 2019
Archant
A village show held at the weekend has been hailed a 'great success', despite having fewer exhibits on-display than predicted.
Catherine Martin won Best In Class for her lovely loaf at Yatton Autumn Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
People flocked to the event to showcase their autumnal entries, where visitors could marvel at an enormous pumpkin, beautiful bouquets and mouth-watering cakes.
Yatton Horticultural Society's autumn show was held on Saturday at the village hall, in The Causeway.
The group holds three events a year, in spring, summer and autumn, and each show reflects fruit, flowers and vegetables which are grown that season.
There were a wide range of entries including floral art, handicrafts, home-craft and photography classes, and the show hosts categories for children, as well as those for families and schools.
Rodney Veale's peppers won him first-prize at Yatton Autumn Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
The society is 'keen' to see more families take part in future shows.
Alfred Laycock Hammond with his prize-winning exhibits at Yatton Autumn Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Gregory Laycock Hammond with his prize-winning exhibits at Yatton Autumn Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Stephen Thorne with his prize-winning exhibits at Yatton Autumn Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
John Jackson with some of his prize-winning flowers at Yatton Autumn Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Beautiful flowers bloom at Yatton Autumn Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Beautiful flowers bloom at Yatton Autumn Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Catherine Martin won Best In Class for her lovely loaf at Yatton Autumn Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Alfred Laycock Hammond with his prize-winning exhibits at Yatton Autumn Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Howard Sims and his giant pumpkin at Yatton Autumn Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON