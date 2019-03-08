PICTURES: Giant vegetables take centre stage at autumn show

Howard Sims and his giant pumpkin at Yatton Autumn Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A village show held at the weekend has been hailed a 'great success', despite having fewer exhibits on-display than predicted.

Catherine Martin won Best In Class for her lovely loaf at Yatton Autumn Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Catherine Martin won Best In Class for her lovely loaf at Yatton Autumn Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

People flocked to the event to showcase their autumnal entries, where visitors could marvel at an enormous pumpkin, beautiful bouquets and mouth-watering cakes.

Yatton Horticultural Society's autumn show was held on Saturday at the village hall, in The Causeway.

The group holds three events a year, in spring, summer and autumn, and each show reflects fruit, flowers and vegetables which are grown that season.

There were a wide range of entries including floral art, handicrafts, home-craft and photography classes, and the show hosts categories for children, as well as those for families and schools.

Rodney Veale's peppers won him first-prize at Yatton Autumn Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Rodney Veale's peppers won him first-prize at Yatton Autumn Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The society is 'keen' to see more families take part in future shows.

