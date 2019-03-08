Street lights to be replaced

Street light. Picture: Getty Images Archant

More than a dozen roads will have their lights replaced at points over the next six months.

North Somerset Council will replace street lamps with more cost-effective ones that are better for the environment.

Eleven streets in Weston are earmarked for work this autumn: Ashbury Drive, Hillside Gardens, Rendcomb Close, Prescot Close, Naunton Way, Notgrove Close, Tirley Way, Challow Drive, The Glen, and Aycote Close and, if remaining funds are available, Birnbeck Road.

Stowey Road and Mendip Close in Yatton will also see lights changed.

Cllr James Tonkin said: "Many of our street lights have reached the end of their life.

"The lighting units will be replaced with low energy LED units which will conserve energy helping the environment, preventing light pollution and reducing the drain on council resources.

"The cost of the new units will be recouped in future years with reduced maintenance and operating costs which one again will be environmentally beneficial."

Access to homes and businesses will be maintained at all times.