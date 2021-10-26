PICTURES: Village Flower Show returns after Covid hiatus
- Credit: Mark Atherton
Organisers of Yatton's prestigious flower show have labelled the event's return a success after its Covid-induced hiatus.
Yatton and District Horticultural Club decorated the village hall with colour flowers as a steady flow of guests came to see the entries for the first time since 2019.
The club's chairman told the Mercury and Times that the number of visitors was 'incredible' after the long lay-off.
Stephen Thorne said: " We were very pleased with the response to the show.
"The number of visitors through the door was amazing considering the way things are currently. The number of exhibits was slightly down on previous autumn shows but that was expected as we have not had a show of any kind for two years.
"Congratulations to all who exhibited particularly those who were placed first, second or third.
"The number of entries made all our efforts worthwhile and contributed to a wonderful community event."
An autumn gardening Q&A will also be hosted by the club in November as it prepares to host more community events.
The show will take place on November 18, 8pm, at Banwell Garden Centre.