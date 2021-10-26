PICTURES: Village Flower Show returns after Covid hiatus

Published: 9:30 AM October 26, 2021

Rodney Veale with some of his prize-winning exhibits at Yatton Horticultural Society Autumn Show. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Organisers of Yatton's prestigious flower show have labelled the event's return a success after its Covid-induced hiatus.

Yatton and District Horticultural Club decorated the village hall with colour flowers as a steady flow of guests came to see the entries for the first time since 2019.

The club's chairman told the Mercury and Times that the number of visitors was 'incredible' after the long lay-off.

Steve Clampin with his prize winning vegetables at Yatton Horticultural Society Autumn Show. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Stephen Thorne said: " We were very pleased with the response to the show.

"The number of visitors through the door was amazing considering the way things are currently. The number of exhibits was slightly down on previous autumn shows but that was expected as we have not had a show of any kind for two years.

"Congratulations to all who exhibited particularly those who were placed first, second or third.

"The number of entries made all our efforts worthwhile and contributed to a wonderful community event."

Maureen Clissold and Stephen Thorne with their prize-winning entries in the "Apple Orchard" floral art class. - Credit: Mark Atherton

An autumn gardening Q&A will also be hosted by the club in November as it prepares to host more community events.

The show will take place on November 18, 8pm, at Banwell Garden Centre.

Alfred(6) and Gregory(9) with their cup winning exhibits at Yatton Horticultural Society Autumn Show. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Barbara Bachtild winner of the unusually shaped vegetable class. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Elsie(7) and Betty(5) with their prize-winning cup cakes. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Nicola Cunningham with the first prize for her dahlias at Yatton Horticultural Society Autumn Show. - Credit: Mark Atherton

John Jackson, winner of the Orwell Cup, the Barnard Cup and a National Chrysanthemum Society Bronze Medal at Yatton Horticultural Society Autumn Show. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Flowers at Yatton Horticultural Society Autumn Show. - Credit: Mark Atherton



