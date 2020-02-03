Advanced search

Yatton Ceilidh Club celebrate Burns Night

PUBLISHED: 09:51 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:51 03 February 2020

Nicky Tiddy and Catherine Black from the Lochrian Ceilidh Band at Yatton Burns Night . Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Yatton's village hall played host to a barnstorming performance from the Lochrian Ceilidh Band.

A crowd gathered in their tartan best for a Burns Night celebration, with an array of activities taking place with a musical backdrop.

Beforehand, revellers were asked to take their own plates and food so they could enjoy a bring-and-share supper.

Burns Night is celebrated in honour of Scottish poet, Robert Burns and renowned for its traditional menu, consisting of haggis and tattis with neeps, potatoes and swede.

The Ceilidh Band's caller, Alison Francis-Black said: "This is our first Burns Night and we were surprised with how many showed up.

"We had close to 80 people in the hall, I think next time we will need a bigger venue."

The celebration was organised by the Yatton Ceilidh Club, which meets every Tuesday evening at the junior school hall from 7.30 to 8.30pm.

