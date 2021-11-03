Churches mark COP26 with prayers for change
- Credit: Julia Bush
Churches across North Somerset held five hours of prayer to mark the beginning of the COP26 summit in Glasgow.
Hundreds of world leaders have come together at the event to discuss how they should take action against climate change.
The Yatton Moor Churches, made up of St Mary, St Barnabas, St John, Holy Trinity and All Saints' churches, welcomed visitors for a combined day's worth of prayer.
Church warden, Julia Bush said: "Of course we shall probably never know it the people who visited the Yatton Moor Churches will have been affected enough to make changes in their day to day lives, but it was good to see them.
"After the five hours of reflecting in each church, the 26th hour came in the form of the weekly Sunday evening service over Zoom.
"After getting everything set up, many of us have found this exercise has made us stop and really think about the changes we can make in our own lives and in our churches."
Each church will display COP26 inspired artwork for the two weeks which the conference will run.
Most Read
- 1 5 firework displays to see in North Somerset
- 2 Woman handed life sentence for murder of husband
- 3 Icescape will not return to Weston this winter
- 4 Weston MP explains raw sewage vote
- 5 Students chosen to meet ministers and delegates at COP26
- 6 Thousands of trees to be planted in North Somerset
- 7 York Hotel hosts final part of historic fundraiser
- 8 Lions group to host Tree Of Light service
- 9 Weston AFC into next round of Southern League Cup after Slimbridge win
- 10 Finalists of art competition to go on display in Weston