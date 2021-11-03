News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Churches mark COP26 with prayers for change

Carrington Walker

Published: 2:59 PM November 3, 2021
Artwork will be displayed for two weeks.

Artwork will be displayed for two weeks. - Credit: Julia Bush

Churches across North Somerset held five hours of prayer to mark the beginning of the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

Hundreds of world leaders have come together at the event to discuss how they should take action against climate change.

The Yatton Moor Churches, made up of St Mary, St Barnabas, St John, Holy Trinity and All Saints' churches, welcomed visitors for a combined day's worth of prayer.

Church warden, Julia Bush said: "Of course we shall probably never know it the people who visited the Yatton Moor Churches will have been affected enough to make changes in their day to day lives, but it was good to see them.

"After the five hours of reflecting in each church, the 26th hour came in the form of the weekly Sunday evening service over Zoom.

Yatton Moor Churches mark COP26

COP26 inspired artwork will be on display across the five churches. - Credit: Yatton Moor Churches

"After getting everything set up, many of us have found this exercise has made us stop and really think about the changes we can make in our own lives and in our churches."

Each church will display COP26 inspired artwork for the two weeks which the conference will run.

Climate Change
Yatton News

