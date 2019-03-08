Village group raises £600k for Cancer Research UK

Yatton Committee has raised a staggering £600,000 for Cancer Research UK.Picture: Yatton Committee Yatton Committee

A village organisation has given £600,000 to Cancer Research UK during 35 years of fundraising efforts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Yatton Committee began donating to the largest UK charity of its kind in 1984, to help find a cure for people living with cancer.

The group generated the amount through street collections, raffles, bake sales and quizzes.

Chairman of the committee, Marion Clements, said: "I would like to thank people for their generosity for supporting our efforts over the past 35 years.

"This community is at the heart of our fundraising and they are the reason we have raised this amazing sum."

Cancer Research UK's fundraising manager for Bristol and Bath, Kelly Brooks, hailed the fundraisers' efforts.

She said: "The committee has made a huge contribution to our work over the past 35 years and we are incredibly grateful for their support."

The charity spent £2million last year supporting researchers and clinical trials in the area.