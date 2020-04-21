GP surgery awarded £130k for refurbishments

An update artist's impression of the surgery. Picture: Mendip Vale Medical Practice Archant

A GP surgery has been given £130,000 to improve facilities for patients and clinicians.

Mendip Vale Medical Group has been awarded the money through Bristol, North Somerset & South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group’s minor improvement grant scheme to refurbish its Yatton practice.

The money will enable the medical group to update its facilities to meet the needs of patients and clinical staff.

David Clark, executive manager for Mendip Vale Medical Group, said he is ‘very grateful’ for the funds which will enable improvements to be made to the ‘very dated’ building.

He said: “This will enable us to complete the refurbishment of the clinical rooms and waiting room downstairs in the Yatton surgery and really enhance the environment, making it better for GPs and clinicians.

Village leaders have been campaigning new doctors’ surgeries in Congresbury and Yatton for a number of years.

Both villages have surgeries, but neither can be expanded, yet hundreds of homes are being built across the two parishes and in Claverham.

A planning application for a two-storey GP practice at Smallway was given the greenlight in January last year, however the proposal has now been put on hold due to funding issues.

Cllr Steve Bridger, who represents Yatton for North Somerset, said: “The £130,000 is good news. It will mean they can refurbish the ground floor and an additional clinical room, which should tide them over for a couple of years.

“But I think the medium to long-term solution is that we need a new building, whether that’s Smallway or an alternative.

“It’s good that the existing medical centre will be refurbished, but it’s a stop gap.”

Dr Liam Fox, North Somerset’s MP, has been campaigning for more funds for the Yatton surgery and is delighted the CCG has allocated the money to the medical group.

He said: “It has been a pleasure working with the medical and support staff at the Yatton practice to achieve this outcome.

“Nice to have some good news in these difficult times.”

A CCG spokesman added: “We recognise the benefits this work will bring to patients.”